Pertento Partners LLP Has $19.31 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,176 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up about 6.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Several analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

