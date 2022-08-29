Pertento Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,336 shares during the period. Patria Investments accounts for approximately 7.6% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned approximately 2.22% of Patria Investments worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period.

Shares of PAX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.51. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

