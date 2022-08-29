Phala Network Market Capitalization Achieves $28.13 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00084820 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

