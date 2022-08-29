Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,583 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 675,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.01. 8,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,835. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

