Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $202.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

