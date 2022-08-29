Pitcairn Co. Has $1.47 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Price Performance

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $217.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.80. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

