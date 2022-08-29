Pitcairn Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

