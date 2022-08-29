Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $169.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

