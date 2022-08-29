pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $14.52 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $1.56 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,587,007 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

