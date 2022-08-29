pNetwork Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and $1.56 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,440.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00134908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083725 BTC.

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,587,007 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

