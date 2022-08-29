Polker Market Capitalization Hits $891,908.75 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market cap of $891,908.75 and approximately $271,166.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 820% against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Polker
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Polker Coin Trading
