Polymath One Day Volume Tops $3.26 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $177.61 million and $3.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00273911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001063 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

