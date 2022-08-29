ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 4.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.38. 11,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,885,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

