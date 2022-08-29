ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 133,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,366,267 shares.The stock last traded at $48.60 and had previously closed at $48.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

