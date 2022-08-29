ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 11,933,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 5,237,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,527,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000.

