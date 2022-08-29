Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 22,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,522. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.19.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
