Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Short Interest Down 25.5% in August

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 22,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,522. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

