Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.84. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
