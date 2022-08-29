Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.84. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.