Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of PRLB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,068. Proto Labs has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Proto Labs by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

