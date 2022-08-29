Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.23

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Provident Financial Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.
Provident Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
