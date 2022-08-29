Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

