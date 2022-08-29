PumaPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $107.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $699,604.25 and approximately $107.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

