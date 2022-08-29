Quantstamp Market Capitalization Achieves $14.44 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $1.02 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085366 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

