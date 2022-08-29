Raymond James Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $88.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.14.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $78.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
