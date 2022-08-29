Raymond James Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $88.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $78.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

