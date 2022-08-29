Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RTX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,262. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

