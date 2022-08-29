ReFork Price Tops $0.0337 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, ReFork has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a market cap of $9.72 million and $63,871.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

EFK is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

