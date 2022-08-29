Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $106,596.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00.

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,751. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $344.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

