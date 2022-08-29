Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of RS opened at $194.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $999,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 231.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 132,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

