Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Repare Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,819.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 149,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,819.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564,774.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,342,075 shares of company stock worth $15,842,565. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RPTX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 118,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.