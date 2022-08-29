Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 7,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 2,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Rexel Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

