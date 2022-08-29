Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 7,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 2,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
