Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells 24,420.12 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 24,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,977,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 25,631.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 18,468.72.

On Monday, August 22nd, Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 16,967.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 4.04. The company had a trading volume of 764,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.25 and a 12-month high of 12.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.