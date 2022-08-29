Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

RMCF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.