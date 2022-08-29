Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

RMCF opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 10,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

