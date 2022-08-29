ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $741,505.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00208711 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000277 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

