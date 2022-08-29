Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $142.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Splunk Stock Down 2.8 %

SPLK stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

