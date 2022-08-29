RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.09 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $64.09 million and $5,820.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $20,440.28 or 0.99998729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,135 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

