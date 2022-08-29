Ruffer LLP Buys 19,280 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,739,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,076,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 513,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 686,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,319,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.