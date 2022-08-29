Ruffer LLP Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.3% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $56,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.65. 141,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,336,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

