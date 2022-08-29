Ruffer LLP Has $24.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,035 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $114.41. 296,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,590,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

