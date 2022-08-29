Ruffer LLP Sells 19,128 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,128 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.