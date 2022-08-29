Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,457,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.44. 19,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

