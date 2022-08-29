Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 3.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $51,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 224,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 106,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 625,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974,047. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

