Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $407.00. 314,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

