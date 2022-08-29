Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 30,293 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 4.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Waste Management worth $64,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.63. 25,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

