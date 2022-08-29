SafeBlast One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143,865.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $726,757.59 and $143,865.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00584621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00264102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019646 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. "

