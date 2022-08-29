Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.26.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.