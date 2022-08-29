Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Salisbury Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

