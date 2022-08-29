Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Update

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 605,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $116.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

