SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 33.2% in August

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 0.9 %

SVRE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

