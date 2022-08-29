SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
SciPlay Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.
