Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.73. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 11,333 shares trading hands.
Senseonics Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $816.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Senseonics
In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senseonics (SENS)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.