Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.73. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 11,333 shares trading hands.

Senseonics Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $816.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Senseonics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 38.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

