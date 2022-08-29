SENSO (SENSO) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SENSO coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. SENSO has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $287,040.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO Coin Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com.

SENSO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SENSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

